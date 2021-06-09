 EdgyTim - Who Stood Out? NCC Camp Top 2022 Part 1
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-09 06:46:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Who Stood Out? NCC Camp Top 2022 Part 1

Normal Community 2022 S Camden Maas in action from Monday at North Central College.
Normal Community 2022 S Camden Maas in action from Monday at North Central College.
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Monday night kicked off the annual North Central College Camp series, which was co hosted by the University of Minnesota and also included several FBS and FCS college coaches in attendance. So which in-state Class of 2022 names stood out on Monday night? EDGYTIM's breakdown and evaluations are here.

CLICK HERE to find out Who Stood Out at Monday's North Central College Camp from the Class of 2022 Part 1.

---

• Talk about this article inside The EDGY Nation

Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud.

• Follow us on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}