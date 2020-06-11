Vernon Hills (Ill.) senior inside linebacker recruit Jackson Wiegold (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) has been staying busy and also being competitive so far this summer. Wiegold checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I've been playing travel baseball this summer," Wiegold said. "I'm also still working out and training to get ready for football. I know our coaches have said we will get going with conditioning soon with our team and I can't wait to get started."

Wiegold early on wasn't counting on any summer baseball but things changed quickly for him.

"Everything was cancelled with travel baseball early on but things seemed to get picked back up quickly. We have played in one tournament already in Iowa and have more tournaments coming up soon. It just feels good to be back and competing and it's been fun so far. Football is still my main sport but I've also been playing baseball for years and I just love to play and compete with my friends."

Wiegold also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been staying in touch with all of the schools who have offered me. My latest offers come from Concordia St. Paul (D2) and Roosevelt University (NAIA). I've been talking with the coaches at Ball State a lot including doing a few Zoom meetings. I'm hoping to make a stop to see Ball State in person sometime soon once we travel down that way for a baseball tournament sometime this summer. Ball State has definitely been trying to ramp things up with me lately and I've been looking harder at them."

Does Wiegold have a time frame for making a college decision?

"It's important for me to have a decision made before the start of the season. I don't want my recruiting to get in the way with our team and our senior season. We have a chance to be a great team this year. I'm excited about how we will match up against other teams this year and I'm ready to go."

Jackson Wiegold has multiple scholarship offers.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today