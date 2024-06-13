Good things come to those who wait.

Northwestern certainly believes in that maxim after the commitment of local three-star 2025 tackle Michael O'Connell.

O'Connell announced his decision on social media on June 10, a month after his official visit with the Wildcats, and after offers or visits to Big Ten rivals like Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota.

