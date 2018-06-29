Bolingbrook senior three star ranked running back recruit Anthony Williams Jr. (6-foot-0, 195 pounds) made it official today and gave Michigan State his verbal commitment. Williams Jr. who announced his decision via his Twitter account discusses his decision here.

"I'm really excited about my commitment," Williams Jr. said. "I've liked Michigan State for a long time now. It just feels good to make it public and I'm very happy to commit to Michigan State."

Williams Jr. filled us in on what sold him to pledge to the Spartans.

"I really like the Michigan State offense and I just feel that I can be a really good fit in that offense. I also get along great with the coaches at Michigan State and they also have a great tradition. Michigan State also has great facilities and I also liked the campus quite a bit. I just feel like I can succeed at Michigan State on and off the field. It's a great fit for me."

So did Williams Jr. consider anyone else other than Michigan State?

"I looked really hard at both Michigan State and also Boston College. Both schools have a lot to offer and I also really enjoyed Boston College when I visited. In the end Michigan State just feels like the best place for me and the best fit."



So what type of player is Michigan State getting in Anthony Williams Jr.?

"I'm a back that can do it all pretty well. I can run it pretty well, block pretty well and catch the football pretty well. I work hard on my overall game and I just want to be a back that never leaves the field."

Williams Jr. is also thrilled to put his recruiting away this summer.

"I'm really, really happy that I'm done with recruiting. It's exciting and it's also stressful. The hardest part of the recruiting process to me is having college coaches who either overlooked me or don't believe in you or your abilities."

Williams Jr. is also ready for his upcoming senior season.

"We have a chance to be really good this year. I want to just focus now on school and helping my tam win a state title."

Anthony Williams Jr. is verbally committed to Michigan State.

