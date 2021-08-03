Wilms recaps his Kentucky visit

Lemont (Ill.) senior fullback/inside linebacker prospect Tyler Wilms (6-foot-0, 225 pounds) was able to make an unofficial visit last weekend to the University of Kentucky, and Wilms was able to add a preferred walk-on offer from the Wildcats. Wilms recaps his recent visits and summer camps along with updating us on his latest recruiting news in this update.

"I went to the University of Kentucky last weekend and I had a great visit," Wilms said. "Unfortunately I wasn't able to camp with Kentucky because I was still coming off an injury but they had remained in contact with me. After the visit they said they wanted to offer me a preferred walk on spot."

Wilms, who plays on both the offensive and defensive line for Lemont filled us in on his first impressions from the University of Kentucky.

"The visit I made to Kentucky was really cool. It just seems like everything at Kentucky is next level including all the facilities. I was able to talk with several of the coaches at Kentucky and everyone was just really down to earth and very friendly. I just got a great family feeling at Kentucky and for them it's definitely more than just football. They really care about the athletes and want them to succeed on and off the field. We talked about what my role would be on the team. I'm not big enough to play on the defensive line in the SEC, so they see me as more of a fullback/inside linebacker type of player for them. They also feel I could become a special teams contributor and that could boost my odds of eventually landing a scholarship at Kentucky. I've played a little bit of fullback already for my team and I also played the position quite a bit in grade school so I'm comfortable at that spot."

So which other schools have remained in contact with Wilms this summer?

"I was able to get camps in this summer at Brown and also Eastern Illinois at the end of July and those schools have been in touch. EIU said they don't have any money to offer but they like me as a preferred walk on. I've also remained in touch with several schools like Illinois State, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois along with Yale, Columbia. All of those schools said they want to see some of my early senior tape this fall and they want me to remain in touch with them."

So what's up next this summer for Wilms and does he have a time frame for making a college decision?

"I'm just focusing now on my team and getting ready for the season. I'm pretty much going to take my time with the recruiting process. I'm sure I'll get out to see some college games in person this fall. I'm planning to go back to visit Kentucky for the LSU game. Once the colleges get to see and evaluate my senior season video I'll look at all of my options and move froward with my recruiting process."