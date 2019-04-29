Frankfort (IL) Lincoln-Way East junior defensive end recruit Adrian Wilson (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) was able to add his sixth overall scholarship offer late last week from Western Michigan. Wilson checks in and discusses adding his latest offer from the WMU Broncos and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was able to add my latest offer last week from Western Michigan," Wilson said. "We've also been seeing a ton of college coaches in our school over the last few weeks."

Wilson discussed adding his latest scholarship offer from Western Michigan.

"Coach Lou (Esposito) was in school not too long ago and was able to watch one of my linemen workouts then he also stayed and watched me in a track practice. Coach Lou said he would be in touch soon and the next day he contacted me and that's when Western Michigan offered me. I haven'y had a chance to visit Western Michigan just yet but I have friends who went to and graduated from Western Michigan. The offer was a little bit of a surprise. WMU and Coach Lou have been in touch with me on and off since last year and I'm excited about the offer."

So which college coaches have been in his school lately?

"Besides Western Michigan we've also seen the coaches from Michigan, Louisville, Georgia, NIU, EIU, Fordham and a bunch of others. Most of the coaches come in and either watch our morning workouts or watch us in track. I also do a defensive linemen workouts after track which is a lot of footwork and technique and some of the college coaches have also been at those."

Wilson is also looking ahead towards a busy summer filled with camps.

"I'm planning to camp at Northwestern, Illinois plus Harvard, Yale and I'm sure a few others I'll set up soon."

Adrian Wilson has scholarship offers from Western Michigan, Fordham, EIU, South Dakota, Harvard and Yale.