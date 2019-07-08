Frankfort (IL) Lincoln-Way East senior defensive end recruit Adrian Wilson (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) decided to give Bowling Green State University his verbal commitment over the 4th of July holiday weekend. Wilson discusses his college decision here.

"Bowling Green has been with me for some time now and they really recruited me hard," Wilson said. "I've always wanted to play at the highest level possible and get a good education and BGSU offers that so I committed."

Wilson who narrowed down his top schools to Bowling Green, Western Michigan plus a roster spot offer from Harvard gave us more details on how Bowling Green was able to secure his verbal commitment.

"I visited Bowling Green last month and I really liked it there. Everyone around the football program seem like really nice people and that includes the coaches. Bowling Green also has great facilities and everything just felt very comfortable to me there. I definitely gave it some thought for awhile. Several Ivy League schools showed interest in me along with several other schools. My goal has always been to play at the highest level possible and also get a good education. Bowling Green offers all of that and much more."

Wilson is also thrilled to put his college recruiting behind him this summer.

"It definitely feels good to have made a decision. I can just relax a little bit and just focus on my team and getting ready for the season. It's a big weight off my shoulders."

Adrian Wilson is verbally committed to Bowling Green.