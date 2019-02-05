Frankfort (IL) Lincoln-Way East junior defensive end prospect Adrian Wilson (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) was one of a handful of top State of Illinois prospects to make a recent junior day event visit to Miami of Ohio. Wilson checks in and recaps his latest visit to the Home of the Redhawks and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I went out to visit Miami of Ohio on Saturday for a visit," Wilson said. "The coaches from Miami have remained in pretty close contact and it was a good visit."

Wilson recapped his impressions from his Miami of Ohio weekend visit.

"It was a good visit overall and I had a good time. The coaches at Miami are very straight forward and sincere guys. Miami has a beautiful campus and this was my first visit to Miami. I really liked the overall message from the coaches and they want me to come back this spring for a practice. The coaches at Miami said they really like that I have been able to add more size this winter. They want me to also remain in contact with them and overall it was a good visit."

Wilson is also eyeing a few more upcoming visits.

"I'm planning to go visit Illinois State for a junior day on February 16th. I'm also looking at visiting Harvard on March 1st. I've been looking at the Ivy League schools for awhile now and I love the overall academics strength that they offer. I definitely wan to make a visit and see what Harvard has to offer. I'm also eyeing making some college visits on my spring break to Georgia and also some schools in the Atlanta area."

Wilson has also seen several college coaches in school over the past few weeks.

"The coaches from Toledo made an in school visit last week along with the coaches from Illinois State, Harvard, Northwestern and Bowling Green."