Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 offensive linemen

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner is one of the top prospects in the 2022 class.
Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner is one of the top prospects in the 2022 class. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Wisconsin has recruited along the offensive line extremely well over the last three classes. With that, the Badgers are expected to have five former four-star tackles on campus next year in Logan Brown, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman and JP Benzschawel, in addition to five-star Nolan Rucci, UW's highest-rated signee in the 2021 cycle. It will be interesting to see what player from that group takes over at left tackle for Cole Van Lanen, who will move onto the NFL after Wisconsin's bowl game later this month. On the interior, starting jobs at left guard and center are expected to be open this spring with Jon Dietzen (guard) moving on and Kayden Lyles (center) likely out due to injury.

Wisconsin Offensive Linemen on Projected 2021 Fall Roster
Player  Eligibility  Player Eligibility 

Aaron Vopal

Redshirt senior

Trey Wedig

Redshirt freshman

Logan Bruss

Redshirt senior

Jack Nelson

Redshirt freshman

Kayden Lyles

Redshirt senior

Dylan Barrett

Redshirt freshman

Josh Seltzner

Redshirt senior

Ben Barten

Redshirt freshman

Tyler Beach

Redshirt senior

Tanor Bortolini

Redshirt freshman

*Blake Smithback

Redshirt senior

*Kerry Kodanko

Redshirt freshman

Michael Furtney

Redshirt junior

*Sean Timmis

Redshirt freshman

Cormac Sampson

Redshirt junior

Nolan Rucci

Freshman

Logan Brown

R. Sophomore

Riley Mahlman

Freshman

Joe Tippmann

R. Sophomore

JP Benzschawel

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner grades out as the top player in the state and the No. 51 prospect in the 2022 class. A three-year varsity starter at Whitefish Bay, Brunner visited UW a handful of times this past fall but has talked about taking official visits before making a final decision.

“I think I’ll try and use all five [official visits] — get out there with my family and see if I’m comfortable with the school," Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. "It’s helpful to use all five, so I’m going to try and take advantage of it.”

Florida State, Iowa, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State, among others, are also involved in Brunner's recruitment.

