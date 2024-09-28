The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 16: Defensive end Titan Davis

Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 15 The Word: Titan Davis is one of the more heavily-recruited prospects in the Midwest, but the Badgers hosted the four-star prospect for unofficial visits in May and July. Expect the Rivals250 prospect to return to Madison this fall for a game-day visit. "With Wisconsin, I have a great relationship with Coach Whit (E.J. Whitlow)," Davis told Rivals.com. "I think he's a good guy and he brings a lot of energy to the defensive line room. He has a lot of perks that you want to have in a defensive line coach."

No. 15: Athlete Marcello Vitti

Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 12 The Word: Marcello Vitti has already visited Wisconsin three times, and the four-star prospect is expected to be in Madison again for an official visit. The Michigan native could play running back or defensive back at the next level. "It was a great visit and definitely worth my time to go," Vitti told BadgerBlitz.com. "This was my third visit there so I have seen a lot already but definitely the new apartment complex for players caught my attention, too. It’s opening for players this year and it was just built. Pool, spa area, study rooms. "What’s also different about Wisconsin is they are letting me pick offense or defense. That means a lot because it shows the respect they have for my game on both sides of the ball. I feel comfortable with both Coach (Devon) Spalding and Coach (Alex) Grinch."

No. 14: Safety Matt Sieg

Offers: Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, USC and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 14 The Word: A handful of programs have emerged as the front-runners for the McDonald (Pa.) Fort Cherry standout. Penn State and Wisconsin could end up battling it out with USC, Rutgers and West Virginia as the other programs to watch. The four-star prospect has already visited Wisconsin. "I definitely got a home feel. I feel like I fit in really well, and I could definitely see myself there in the future," Sieg told BadgerBlitz.com. "Me and my dad, my mom, we’re definitely looking to get back out there as soon as we can.”

No. 13: Offensive tackle Braden Wilmes