PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wS1hQUDRWNDJTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTBLWFBQNFY0MlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wS1hQUDRWNDJTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: September Edition for the 2026 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 16: Defensive end Titan Davis

Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and Wisconsin, among others

Previous Rank: 15

The Word: Titan Davis is one of the more heavily-recruited prospects in the Midwest, but the Badgers hosted the four-star prospect for unofficial visits in May and July. Expect the Rivals250 prospect to return to Madison this fall for a game-day visit.

"With Wisconsin, I have a great relationship with Coach Whit (E.J. Whitlow)," Davis told Rivals.com. "I think he's a good guy and he brings a lot of energy to the defensive line room. He has a lot of perks that you want to have in a defensive line coach."

No. 15: Athlete Marcello Vitti

Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others

Previous Rank: 12

The Word: Marcello Vitti has already visited Wisconsin three times, and the four-star prospect is expected to be in Madison again for an official visit. The Michigan native could play running back or defensive back at the next level.

"It was a great visit and definitely worth my time to go," Vitti told BadgerBlitz.com. "This was my third visit there so I have seen a lot already but definitely the new apartment complex for players caught my attention, too. It’s opening for players this year and it was just built. Pool, spa area, study rooms.

"What’s also different about Wisconsin is they are letting me pick offense or defense. That means a lot because it shows the respect they have for my game on both sides of the ball. I feel comfortable with both Coach (Devon) Spalding and Coach (Alex) Grinch."

No. 14: Safety Matt Sieg

Offers: Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, USC and Wisconsin, among others

Previous Rank: 14

The Word: A handful of programs have emerged as the front-runners for the McDonald (Pa.) Fort Cherry standout. Penn State and Wisconsin could end up battling it out with USC, Rutgers and West Virginia as the other programs to watch. The four-star prospect has already visited Wisconsin.

"I definitely got a home feel. I feel like I fit in really well, and I could definitely see myself there in the future," Sieg told BadgerBlitz.com. "Me and my dad, my mom, we’re definitely looking to get back out there as soon as we can.”

No. 13: Offensive tackle Braden Wilmes

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NTAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2VkZ3l0aW0ucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3dpc2NvbnNpbi1iYWRnZXJzLXN3ZWV0LTE2LXNlcHRlbWJlci1l ZGl0aW9uLWZvci10aGUtMjAyNi1jbGFzcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGZWRneXRpbS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRndpc2NvbnNpbi1iYWRnZXJzLXN3ZWV0LTE2LXNlcHRl bWJlci1lZGl0aW9uLWZvci10aGUtMjAyNi1jbGFzcyZjNT0yMDIyNzE5NjUw JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==