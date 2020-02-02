News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-02 08:32:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin hands out junior-day offer to 2022 ATH Sebastian Cheeks

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Sebastian Cheeks picked up what will likely be the first of many scholarships from the Big Ten Conference during a junior-day visit to Wisconsin on Saturday.

A 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore from Evanston High School in Illinois, Cheeks is being recruited as an athlete by the UW coaching staff.

Wisconsin offered 2022 athlete Sebastian Cheeks on Saturday during an unofficial visit.
Wisconsin offered 2022 athlete Sebastian Cheeks on Saturday during an unofficial visit.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}