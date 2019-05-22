For most quarterback prospects, the recruiting process can be tough to navigate in the early going. Sometimes, prospects wait through their junior seasons to pick up their first offer, and that can even for be case for prospect that land at the Power Five level. So when Class of 2022 Illinois quarterback Rashad Rochelle picked up his first offer earlier this year, it was a major relief. But it also signaled the start of his recruiting process in earnest. Now, Rochelle is set to hit the camp circuit in an effort to help his list keep growing. Rivals.com caught up with Rochelle at the recent St. Louis stop of the Rivals Camp Series to talk recruiting.

"I picked up my first offer from Central Michigan earlier this year. I was walking in the hallway at school between classes and my high school coached stopped me and let me know that Central Michigan came by and told him they wanted to offer me. I was like 'wow.' It was good to get that first one. I had been talking to them a little bit but I didn't know they were going to be the first one to pull the trigger and once they did I was excited. Now I need to get up there for a visit."

Other schools that have come by: "I had Iowa, Missouri, Notre Dame and Northern Illinois come by the school recently. I'm going to Illinois, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin and a couple of others for camps coming up."

Closest to offering: "Missouri. I think they might be my next offer. Basically they said if I come to a camp a show out and do what I've gotta do, everything is already set and it shouldn't be a problem to get an offer."

Thoughts on Drew Lock getting drafted and Kelly Bryant coming in: "I saw them play a couple of times on TV last year and I got to see Drew and I liked his style. I feel like I'm a better runner than him so I feel like if I were to go to Mizzou and play in that offense I could bring a different aspect and I know for a fact that their quarterback coaches are going to mold me into the type of guy I need to be to have success. I'm looking forward to seeing how the offense looks with Kelly running it. Hopefully I get there to throw for them soon."



