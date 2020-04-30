Burbank (Ill.) St. Laurence junior cornerback recruit Aaron Wofford (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) decided to give Western Michigan his verbal commitment on Wednesday night. Wofford discusses his college decision here.

"Western Michigan brought me in and made me feel like a part of the family right away," Wofford said. "They recruited me the hardest out of any other school and I feel great about my decision."

Wofford discussed why he decided to give the WMU Broncos an early verbal commitment.

"I really had my heart set on Western Michigan pretty early on. It's a greta school and a great football program and I feel it's just a great fit for me. I also just didn't want to drag anything out when I already new which school I wanted to play for in college. WMU recruited me as a defensive back and they feel I'll be a great fit for the defense. I know a few guys on the team already like Corey Crooms who played at Hillcrest. I also just didn't want to worry about recruiting and I can just focus now on team and my senior season instead of my recruiting."

So who else did Wofford consider before making his college decision?

"I looked hard at Northwestern. Northwestern had a lot of interest in me but they wanted me to wait and I was unsure if they would offer me a scholarship or not. I was ready to make my decision and I also didn't want to miss a great opportunity I had already with Western Michigan."

So what type of player is Western Michigan getting in Aaron Wofford?

"Western Michigan is getting a player who won't have a lot of wide receiver catches passes against me. I'm a team player and I want to be able to contribute to a great defense already at Western Michigan. I'm excited to start to build a great bond with my new team ."

Wofford is also happy to have made his college choice.

"It feels great. It definitely takes a lot of the pressure off my shoulders."

Aaron Wofford is verbally committed to Western Michigan.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today