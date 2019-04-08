Oswego (Ill.) East junior offensive tackle prospect Alex Wollschlaeger (6-foot-6 250 pounds) has seen more and more schools take notice of him this spring, and over the weekend Wollschlaeger visited and added his first offer from Bowling Green. Wollscholaeger discusses adding his latest offer and more here.

"I was really surprised at getting my first offer from Bowling Green," Wollschlaeger said. "The offer honestly came out of nowhere and it's a great feeling."

Wollschlaeger recapped his Saturday visit to Bowling Green.

"I visited Bowling Green on Saturday and that's when they offered me. I had a good, long talk with BGSU head coach Scott Loeffner along with some of the other coaches at BGSU. They have a newer coaching staff and they really ran a great spring practice. They seem like great coaches, and they also bring s lot of energy. It was definitely a high energy practice at BGSU. I was able to see some of the campus along with all the facilities at BGSU and everything was pretty nice."

So what position did BGSU Falcons offer Wollschlaeger to play?

"I'm currently being recruited as a defensive linemen but they are also considering me as an offensive tackle recruit for them as well. It's pretty much the same scenario with most of the schools recruiting me and I'm fine with it."

So does Wollschlaeger have any other upcoming visits planned?

"I'm not sure just yet. I'm going to try to get down to SIU sometime later this spring."

Wollschlaeger has also begun to draw more spring practice visit invitations.

"I've been getting some new spring practice invitations from Ohio, Columbia and also Fordham and a few other schools."

Alex Wollschlaeger has a scholarship offer from Bowling Green.