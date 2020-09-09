 Full Workout Clips Of Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target Rivals100 LB Sebastian Cheeks
Wolverine TV: Full Workout Clips Of Rivals100 LB Sebastian Cheeks

Chicago linebacker Sebastian Cheeks holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Chicago linebacker Sebastian Cheeks holds a Michigan offer.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently at a pair of local events that featured 2022 Rivals100 linebacker Sebastian Cheeks, who is a top target for Michigan next cycle.

Watch full video of his workouts and get our analysis below.

