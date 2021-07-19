WR Amaniampong is a hard target to miss
Downers Grove (Ill.) South 2023 wide receiver prospect Brandon Amaniampong (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) is a pretty hard target to miss in the Mustangs passing game and Amaniampong had a strong showing ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news