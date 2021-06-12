WR Armstrong pledges to NIU

Minooka (Ill.) 2022 wide receiver recruit Malik Armstrong (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) was starting to see his recruiting stock rise in a serious way this summer as several new schools began to take interest in him. Yet Armstrong today decided to wrap up his recruiting process give in-state Northern Illinois University and head coach Thomas Hammock his verbal commitment. Armstrong discusses his college decision here.

"NIU just really felt like home and my visit yesterday (Friday) really made me want to make my decision," Armstrong said. "NIU just felt right on my visit. The players, the coaches and really everyone involved with the football program made it feel like a good fit for me so I committed."

Armstrong discussed some of the key factors which led to his decision to verbally pledge to in-state Northern Illinois University.

"The coaches are great people and they really make me feel wanted and a part of the football program. NIU has been in touch quite a bit since April and right away made me feel like I was a priority for them. I was able to see everything that NIU has to offer on my visit yesterday. I was the entire campus, the dorms and all of the athletic facilities. I was also able to talk with some of the NIU players a lot and they really talked with me honestly about how things are done at NIU and what is expected from the players. NIU offers a good education, they are pretty close to home and they are building up a strong team that I feel I can help."

So why did Armstrong, who landed a handful of new scholarship offers and Power 5 attention after a handful of strong camp performances over the past few weeks commit now to NIU instead of waiting?

"It just feels like the right time for me to make my decision. I've been talking it over with my family quite a bit. I wanted to always make a decision early so I can just go back and focus on my team this fall and focus on the school year. A lot of other schools started looking at me including some Power 5 schools, but they just never really followed up with anything else. They never seemed as interested in me as NIU and never made me feel as wanted as NIU did. After my visit last night I was ready to make my decision so I committed."

Armstrong, who is now the fourth known in-state commitment for the NIU Huskies in the Class 0f 2022 discussed what the NIU Huskies is getting in Malik Armstrong.

"NIU is getting team player who will always fly around the field and do whatever it takes to win and get the job done. I also feel I'm a disciplined player who will work hard and get after it every single day."

So was staying closer to home for college a factor for Armstrong?

"Distance was never really an issue for me and it was never a big part of the decision. It works out great especially for my family and friends who can get to watch me play close to home. My family is just really happy and excited for me and they also feel great about NIU."

Malik Armstrong is now the fourth known in-state commitment for the NIU Huskies. Armstrong now joins Metea Valley WR Jalen Johnson, Shepard DE Roy Williams and Downers Grove South ATH Eli Reed in the NIU Huskies Class of 2022.

Malik Armstrong is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today