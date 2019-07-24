Machesney Park (Ill.) Harlem senior wide receiver/defensive back recruit Jalon Benson (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) made a recent camp and visit to Southeast Missouri State and on Tuesday decided to give the Redhawks his verbal commitment. Benson checks in and discusses his college choice here.

"I really hit it off great with all of the coaches at SEMO including defensive backs coach Ray Smith," Benson said. "It's true when people say when you'll know when you find the right school, because I felt that way right away at SEMO.”

Benson, who look hard at both SEMO and Eastern Illinois went into details on why SEMO stood out for him in the end.

"I just loved it at SEMO and I had a great camp and a great visit with the coaches. I knew right away and I also felt like I fit in at SEMO at the camp. I'm planning to go back and visit SEMO again in a few weeks so I can learn more about the academic side and just get a better feel for the schools and the campus. Early on I wasn't in any rush to make a decision, but I also didn't want to miss out on a great opportunity at SEMO. I found a great fit right away at SEMO and I didn't want to wait any longer.

Benson is also thrilled to have wrapped up his recruiting process.

"I'm glad and really happy to have made my decision and I feel good. It was weird sometime with different schools. Some schools seemed really interested and would say that if they offered me that I had to commit right away otherwise the offer would go away immediately. SEMO didn't play any games at all. They were just different. They saw me at the camp, got to know me and worked with me quite a bit. They just didn't play any games with me and with my recruiting. They didn't put any pressure on me at all and I really appreciated that a ton."

Jalon Benson is verbally committed to Southeast Missouri State.

