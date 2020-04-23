O'Fallon (Ill.) junior wide receiver recruit Latrell Bonner (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) has been able to add his first two scholarship offers recently. Bonner, who has continued to appear on more and more college recruiting radar screens this spring checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news here.

"My first offer was from Murray State and SEMO (Southeast Missouri State) also just offered me a few days ago," Bonner said. "I've also been drawing more attention and interest from some new schools."

Bonner discusses adding his first offer from Murray State.

"The offer from Murray State was a nice surprise. I really didn't have any contact from Murray State until about a week or so before they offered me. I had a few good talks over the phone with the Murray State coaches and they offered me over the phone the last time we talked. I don't know a ton about Murray State except that Ja Morant played hoops at Murray State. I've also heard that it's a good school and football program. I'm sure I'll go and visit Murray State as soon as we are allowed to make visits again."

More schools have also started to look into Bonner this spring.

"Besides Murray State and SEMO, I've also been in contact with the coaches from Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois plus several D2 schools like Minnesota State, Kentucky Wesleyan, McKendree and the University of Indianapolis. I was planning to make visits to see NIU, Miami of Ohio, SIU and EIU and all of those visits got cancelled because of Coronavirus."

Bonner is also focused on his online classes and maintaining a positive attitude during the current Coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm looking at this pandemic as am opportunity to improve myself. I'm taking online classes seriously along with just working out and improving my game every day. I'm not mad at all about the school year ending at home. I've accepted it a while ago and I'm making the best of this situation. I definitely miss seeing my friends at school."

Bonner is also excited for his 2020 senior season.

"We had a really young team last year and we bring back a lot of kids with experience and talent. We also have a younger group coming up to varsity that has a lot of talent and we have a great chance at a big year."

