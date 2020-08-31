EdgyTim - WR Bonner pledges to SEMO





O'Fallon (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit Latrell Bonner (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) decided to stay closer to hime and gave Southeast Missouri State his verbal commitment. Bonner checks in and discusses his college decision in this recruiting news update.

"Overall I just felt that Southeast Missouri State is the best fit for me so I committed," Bonner said. "I just love the coaches and the school at SEMO and I feel great about my decision."

Bonner also considered a few other schools but in the end pointed towards some key factors in his selection of SEMO.

"I looked hard at Murray State and also Eastern Illinois. Murray State was my first offer and they gave me a shot when no one else did. I just felt that SEMO overall is the best fit for me. SEMO recruited me as a wide receiver recruit but they also feel I can play defensive back for them as well. I called up the coaches at both Murray State and EIU and let them know my decision. I felt like I owed them that phone call and they both wished me well. SEMO is pretty close to home but it's also far enough away so that I can get the full college experience."



Bonner also discussed the impact that CIOVID played in his recruiting process.

"COVID played a huge factor in my recruiting process. I wasn't able to make any real visits and the few visits I made the schools didn't see very interested in me or I just didn't like those schools. I was also hoping to go to college camps this summer and show the coaches how far I've come along in my game. I've been able to add a lot more size and strength since last year. I'm just happy that I found a great school to call home in SEMO and I was able to move on and make a college commitment."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Bonner?

"Having to call the coaches at the other schools and tell them no thanks. I was able to build up some relationships with the coaches at the other schools and they invested a lot of time towards me. Those ended up being hard phone calls for me to make."

