WR Bostick picks Iowa

Palatine (Ill.) senior three star ranked wide receiver recruit Jacob Bostick (6-foot-3, 165 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process earlier this week and gave the University of Iowa his verbal commitment. Bostick discusses his college decision in this latest breaking recruiting news update.

"Iowa is just such a great fit for me on so many different levels," Bostick said. "I have a strong relationship with all of the coaches at Iowa. Iowa is a winning program in the Big Ten Conference and it's also close to home. Iowa just has so much to offer and I'm very excited about my commitment to the Hawkeyes."

Bostick pointed towards some key factors that played an important role in his eventual decision to pledge to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"Iowa from very early on in the process was able to really impress me on a few key factors. Iowa was always very honest with me from the start. They always let me know where I stood with them and let me know what they expect from me. Iowa also was always very clear with my recruiting and always answered any questions honestly. Iowa has also been very consistent with everything they do in the recruiting process. I really learned to appreciate how Iowa does things and how they handle everything."

Bostick added that his recent visits to Iowa played another factor in his eventual decision.

"I made two separate visits to Iowa, one unofficial visit and one official visit. The first unofficial visit I wanted to see if I could see myself going to school at Iowa, along with learning and seeing more about the school and the football program. My second visit to Iowa was my official visit. I spent a lot of that visit with the players at Iowa and just seeing how well I fit in with the team. I was able to build a great bond during the process with the Iowa coaches and players and that connection just grew more and more on each visit. I was able to have long meetings with the coaches and came away feeling great about the plans Iowa has for me. I also have to shout out to Tyrone Tracy Jr. who was my player host. Tyrone was a great player host and made me feel comfortable and like I was already a part of the team."

One factor that became more important to Bostick as his process developed was the overall distance from home.

"Location definitely became more important to me the longer my recruiting process when forward. Iowa is just three and a half hours from my house. It would be nice to be able to go home every once in a while. Also my family and friends will be able to get to see me playing in college, and that also started to become became more important to me and my family."

So which schools did Bostick seriously consider before giving Iowa his verbal commitment?

"I looked hard at Illinois, Louisville, Cincinnati, Penn State and Pitt. They are all great schools and have a lot to offer, but Iowa just feel like the best place for me."

Bostick is also thrilled to have his recruiting process now behind him this summer.

"Recruiting became pretty stressful at times, but I had so many great people in my corner. My Dad along with our family friend Mr. Cartwright just served as great mentors for me. I'm just very happy, excited and relived to have made my commitment to Iowa.

Bostick is now the seventh known verbal commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes Class of 2022 and the first State of Illinois pledge for the Hawkeyes.

Jacob Bostick is verbally committed to Iowa.