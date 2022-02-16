WR Boyd adds his first FBS offer

East St. Louis (Ill.) junior wide receiver recruit Ryan Boyd (5-foot-11, 198 pounds) was able to add his first FBS scholarship offer from the University of Connecticut on Tuesday. Boyd fills us in on adding his first offer from the UConn Huskies along with updating us on his latest recruiting news in this update.

"It feels really good to add my first D1 offer from UConn," Boyd said. "The offer from UConn was a big surprise for sure and I really didn't have much contact with them at all until today (Wednesday)."

Boyd, who has bene a mainstay in the Flyers starting lineup over the past two seasons filled us in on his initial impressions of UConn.

"I was called down to Coach (Darren Sunkett) Sunk's office and he had the UConn coaches on the phone and that's when UConn offered me a scholarship. I was very surprised with the offer since I just didn't really have any real contact with anyone from UConn. I know that UConn is suppose to be a really nice school. I know they are a well known basketball program and that they are a big school. I still need to learn a lot more about UConn and they want me to come out and make a visit sometime soon. It's just a great feeling to add my first offer and I'm excited about UConn."

Boyd also filled us in on which schools have been showing interest in him so far this winter.

"Besides UConn I've been in contact with the coaches from Murray State, Missouri and also Illinois State along with a few others. We had a ton of college coaches in school back in January so I was able to see quite a few coaches who watched some of our workouts. Our coaches at school have said that a lot of the college coaches will be back in school this spring to watch our workouts and I'm excited to get another chance to show them what I can do in person. I'm also planning on going to a few camps this spring including the Under Armour camp along with the Rivals camp."

After the Flyers came up just short in winning a Class 6A state title in 2021, losing to Cary Grove 37-36 what lessons did Boyd and his teammates learn from last season?

"We learned that you have to go hard and play strong 100 percent of the time on every single play. Every rep and every snap matters. We will be 100 percent a better team next season and everyone has been very focused and motivated this winter to better ourselves and come out and win."

Boyd was also asked to grade his on the field performance in 2021.

"I would give myself a C- grade from last season. I felt good about how I was able to make some big catches and big plays and tried to help us win games in anyway I can. I'm working hard this winter to improve my overall speed along with lifting with my team and getting stronger and adding some good weight and muscle."

Ryan Boyd has a scholarship offer from UConn.