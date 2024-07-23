Oswego (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Cain (6-foot-1, 167 pounds) recently decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave the Northern Iowa Panthers his verbal commitment. Cain discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I camped at Northern Iowa back a few weeks ago and it was a great camp and a great experience," Cain said. "I was able to just build a great connection with the coaches at Northern Iowa and I just felt it was time to make my decision, so I committed."

Cain pointed towards some of the main factors which led to his verbal commitment to Northern Iowa.

"I just honestly loved everything about Northern Iowa. Northern Iowa has a great school and also a great football program. They play in a top conference (Missouri Valley) and I also just love the overall family atmosphere at Northern Iowa. Northern Iowa also has a great staff and I've been able to build a strong bond with the coaches. Northern Iowa recruited me as a wide receiver and they have always had a plan for me and they feel I'll be a great fit in the offense."

So which other schools did Cain consider before committing to UNI?

"I had offers from Northern Iowa along with Missouri Southern State (D2). I was also in contact with Western Illinois, Nebraska, Wyoming and a lot of those schools wanted me to wait on making a decision because they had offers out already. Northern Iowa recruited me harder than any other school and Northern Iowa just always felt like home so I committed."

So what is Northern Iowa getting in Jeremiah Cain?

"Northern Iowa is getting one heck of an athlete who has a lot of energy. I'm also a character and I like to have a lot of fun. Northern Iowa will get everything I have out of me to help win games. I would say some of the strengths in my game are just my approach to the game and I'm an intense player and competitor who will take my game to a new level. I like to just go get the football and use my athleticism, to my advantage."

Jeremiah Cain is verbally committed to Northern Iowa.

