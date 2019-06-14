Hinsdale (Ill.) Central senior wide receiver recruit Braden Contreras (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) is having a very strong summer and Contreras has added several summer camp offers. Contreras checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"It's definitely been a good few weeks for me," Contreras said. "I went to Lindenwood, North Central College and Northwestern for camps and I've been able to pick up alot of new offers and also meet new coaches."

Contreras broke down his latest offers and his latest recruiting suitors.

"I have offers now from Butler, Valparaiso, Minnesota State, Bemidji State, Quincy and St. Anselm. I've also been in touch and met coaches from several others schools at the camps. Overall I thought I did well at the camps. My first camp at Lindenwood was a little bit overwhelming at first. That was my first college camp ever and it took me a little bit to get used to everything. It felt a little bit overwhelming at first but then I adjusted. I felt I did much better at North Central College and also at Northwestern. I was able to get into a good flow at the camps and I also felt like I ran and tested pretty well."

Does Contreras have any other upcoming camps ot visits planned this summer?

"I think I'm done with the college camps but I haven't ruled it just yet. I definitely want to get out to visit a few of the schools that offered me. I'm planning to get out to Butler for a visit soon. Butler really caught my attention along with a few other schools that I want to go visit this summer."

Contreras is also excited to start up his team camp.

"Our team camp will be similar to what we've done in the past and everyone is ready and excited to get going. Coach (Brian) Griffin has worked hard for this job and we all want to make sure we play our best for him. Everyone in the program is excited for Coach Griffin and excited to start the season."

Also don't look for a quick decision from Contreras for now.

"It feels great to have some offers and roster spots available and it really takes some of the pressure off. I'm going to just see how things go for me later this summer and into the fall. I'm just not in any hurry for now."