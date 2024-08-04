Naperville (Ill.) Central senior wide receiver recruit DeShaun Williams (6-foot-2, 206 pounds) made a recent unofficial visit to Indiana State and was so impressed with the Sycamores that he decided to give them his verbal commitment. Williams fills us in on his college decision in this recruiting news update.

"I was able to make a visit last Sunday to Indiana State for a BBQ recruiting event," Williams said. "I was able to see the school for the first time along with getting to talk with several of the other coaches, players and recruits and I ended up giving them my commitment."

Williams broke down some of the key factors which led to his pledge to the Indiana State Sycamores.

"I just have a great relationship with the coaches at Indiana State especially the wide receivers coach (Collin Coffer). Coach Coffer played defensive back so he brings a unique approach to the position and I know he will be able to help me grow and develop into the best player I can become. I was also able to talk quite a bit with some of the players and other recruits at Indiana State. Everyone just gets a long great at ISU and it's a family feel and a great atmosphere. The visit last Sunday made a big difference in my decision. It was my first ever visit to Indiana State and I was able to just see and get a great feel for the people in the football program. I was able to come away with just knowing so much more about Indiana State and it just feels like a great fit for me so I committed."

So what other schools did Williams consider before committing to Indiana State?

"I looked really hard at Illinois State along with Central Michigan. Illinois State filled up at my position in June and Central Michigan wanted me to wait until the fall and come up and visit them. The visit to Indiana State along with the timing was just perfect for me to make my decision. I appreciate all of the schools who recruited me but in the end Indiana State is a great fit for me and I'mm excited and happy about my decision."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Williams?

"The hardest part for me was just trying to sort out all of the different options and looks from other schools. It was a lot to look into and I had a lot of things to consider. I would advise anyone getting recruited that if they get early offers to really look hard at those schools hard early and then take that offer as early as possible. Schools will offer you then they will also pull those offers once they fill up and you really can't afford to wait very long anymore."

Williams can now focus in on his upcoming senior season without having to worry about his recruiting process this fall.

"i'm excited to get the season started. I'm very confident in our team and our chances. We can win a state title this season. Our team has a lot of passion and we are all just very competitive."

DeShaun Williams is verbally committed to Indiana State University.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today