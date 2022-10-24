Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis senior three star ranked wide receiver recruit Dash Dorsey (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) had a big day on Saturday and announced his verbal commitment to the Kent State Flashes. Dorsey discusses his college decision here in this latest recruiting update.

"Overall I just feel that I have a great relationship with all of the coaches at Kent State," Dorsey said. "I had some other offers and college options, but the overall fit for me is great at Kent State and I'm very excited about my decision."

Dorsey pointed towards a handful of keys which led to his commitment to Kent State.

"A lot of things stand out to me about Kent State. The coaches at Kent State have always been very honest and straight forward with me during my recruiting process. They always made sure that I knew that they have a plan for meat Kent State and that I would be a great fit in the offense. Kent State recruited me to play as a slot receiver in the offense and it's an important part and a key position for them. They throw the football a tin at Kent State and I will be allowed to compete for early playing time. I'm planning to be a mid term graduate and then enroll at Kent State in the spring so I can take part in spring football."

Dorsey also pointed towards an earlier game day visit to Kent State that also played a big role in his final college choice.

"I made a game day visit to Kent State when they played Long Island University and that was the first time I was able to meet all of the coaches in person. It was really a big jump start and when things in my relationship with the Kent State coaches really started to grow stronger. It's just gotten stronger and stronger ever since that game day visit and I felt like I was already a part of the team. That visit was a big part of my decision process for sure. I learned a lot more about the football program and the school and I came away feeling really good about everything that Kent State has to offer."

So who else did Dorsey consider before pledging to the Kent State Flashes?

"Nebraska was a big school I looked at really hard along with Central Michigan and a few others. Nebraska was having coaching issues and I knew going into the season that things could change at Nebraska. It just didn't seem like a good situation at Nebraska so I decided to look at some of my other options."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Dorsey?

"I would say just being patience and trying to figure pout where you stand with different schools and coaches. Also just trying to find a school where I fit in and where it felt like home took some time to figure out."

Dorsey, who is planning to take an official visit to Kent State in December is now focused in on the upcoming IHSA state playoffs starting this weekend.

"We had a tough loss last week but it's behind us now and we have the state playoffs to get ready for this week. We play a really good school (Marengo) and everyone is excited and ready to get back to work."

Dash Dorsey is verbally committed to Kent State.