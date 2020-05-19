Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior wide receiver recruit Jackson Gerard (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) has been able to add his offer spot offer from Brown University. Gerard, who has also drawn increased recruiting attention this spring checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news here.

"Brown offered me not too long ago," Gerard said. "I also had an earlier offer from Bemidji State (D2) and I've also been in contact with a lot of different schools this spring."

Gerard filled us in on his latest list of suitors so far this spring.

"I've been in contact with the two schools who have offered me (Brown and Bemidji State) along with several different Ivy League schools. I made a junior day visit to NIU back in the winter and I've also been in touch with Drake as well. I was hoping to make visits to see some of the Ivy League schools in person already but all of the visits got cancelled. I'm very focused on schools that offer a strong education and academics is a huge priority for myself and my family in my recruiting process."

Gerard, who is finishing up his junior year of high school this week filled us in on his potential upcoming summer plans.

"I was hoping to get out to make some college one day camps this summer. I had plans to camp this summer at Northwestern, North Central College along with Lindenwood plus maybe 3-4 different Ivy League camps. I know that Lindenwood was pushed back until late July and hopefully I can either make visits or camp at some of the other schools."

Gerard is also excited for his upcoming 2020 senior season.

"I'm super excited for this coming season. We bring back a lot of kids from last year and we have some great senior leaders. Everyone is very focused this off-season and I think we are all focusing more on doing the little things right. I'm focused on getting more yards after the catch for this coming season along with just getting bigger, stronger and faster."

