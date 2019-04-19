South Elgin (Ill.) junior wide receiver prospect Marquis Gillespie II (5-foot-11, 174 pounds) has been impressive this winter and spring at various events and that including his Sunday showing at The Opening cam in St. Louis. Gillespie II recaps his The Opening performance along with his latest recruiting news here.

"I thought that The Opening was a very good camp for me ," Gillespie II said. "I was able to learn a lot from the coaches at the camp. I was able to gain more knowledge at the camp and they made me a better player. I felt that I did well overall."

Gillespie II, who played last season at Palatine and then transferred to South Elgin this semester filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Kent State, Temple and also Cincinnati. I haven't been able to get out to visit any schools just yet but I hope I can get out to see some schools latest this spring and this summer."

Gillespie II, who is also playing 7on7 with Surpreme this spring filled us in on what he's been working to improve in his overall game this off-season.

"I've been in the weight room hard with my team and honestly everyone has made a total commitment to the weight room and adding more strength. I've been focused on just improving everything in my game this off-season."

Gillespie II is also looking forward to a very busy summer.

"I'm excited to just get back out on the field with my new team this summer. I'm sure I'll also start to set up some college camp dates soon."