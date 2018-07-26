Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin senior wide receiver recruit Charlie Hamilton (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) was able to pick up his first scholarship offer on Wednesday from in-state Eastern Illinois University. Hamilton, who camped with the EIU Panthers last Friday recaps his first offer and much more in this update.

"I camped with EIU last week and the camp definitely led to them offering me a scholarship," Hamilton said. "The EIU coaches said they liked my junior video but wanted to get a better feel about me at the camp. It feels great to add my first offer from EIU. It's exciting."

Clark discussed adding his first offer from the EIU Panthers.

"I was able to go to EIU for the spring game so I was able to get to know the coaches a little bit plus see the stadium and some of the facilities. I just like the coaches at EIU along with the culture. I'm also excited to see EIU focus on in-state kids and that's been a big part of it's recruiting this year. It's exciting to get my first offer from EIU and they have shown a lot of trust in me and I'll definitely remember that loyalty."

Hamilton also recapped his summer camp travels.

"I ended up camping this summer at Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, Lindenwood, North Central College and also Wisconsin Whitewater. I've been in touch and have had interest from EIU along with WIU, Illinois State and Northern Illinois plus a few other schools. WIU said that they really like me and have basically already offered me a preferred walk on spot."

Hamilton's main focus this season has been on his team as the Cyclones are wrapping up it's team summer camp this week.

"We've been looking really good this summer. We've fixed a few small things this summer and I know that our offense will be tough and that our defense brings back a lot of kids from last season. I can't wait to get the season going."

Does Hamilton have a time frame for making his college decision?

"I'm going to wait a little bit this week and really look at everything and talk it over with my parents. I'm about 90 percent sure I'll make a college decision before the start of the season."

Charlie Hamilton has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois University.

