Maple Park (Ill.) Kaneland senior two star ranked wide receiver recruit Aric Johnson (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) was able to make his college decision and recently gave in state Western Illinois University his verbal commitment.Johnson discusses his college decision here.

"I committed to Western Illinois and I'm very excited about my decision," Johnson said. "WIU has a new coaching staff, they will be playing in a new conference next season (Ohio Valley) and it's just a really good fit for me."

Johnson, who drew recruiting attention from several FBS and FCS schools pointed towards a few key factors which led to his college choice.

"Western Illinois just has a great energy and the coaches are really excited about turning the program around. The coaches are just great guys and they made it very clear that changes are coming for the better at WIU. I made a recent unofficial visit to WIU and I was able to talk quite a bit with the players on the team along with some of the other recruits and I was able to just experience everything WIU had to offer. I also was talking with NIU about a PWO spot along with some D2 schools like UIndy. In the end WIU just felt like the best place for me and I committed."

Johnson is also thrilled to finally locked up his college decision.

"It's been a long journey and I'm just happy to make my decision. It definitely takes a lot of pressure off my shoulders and I cam just focus now on the rest of my senior season and getting ready for college football."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Johnson?

"Just having to deal with the coaches and trying to just see where you stand with each school. With some of the schools recruiting me I just never really knew where I stood with them and that got frustrating."

So what is Western Illinois getting in Aric Johnson?

"WIU is getting a play maker and someone who wants to make the team better every day."

Aric Johnson is verbally committed to Western Illinois University.