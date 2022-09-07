Maple Park (Ill.) Kaneland (1-1) junior wide receiver prospect Aric Johnson (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock continue to rise this summer, including landing several college game day invitations. Johnson checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news, upcoming college game day visit plans and more in this latest recruiting update.

"The season has been going ok so far and we are 1-1," Johnson said. "We have a big game this Friday against Morris and they are always a very good team. I've also been getting more mail and DM's from different college coaches along with some college game day invitations."

Johnson filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this early season.

"I've been getting a lot of DM's and mail from Wisconsin. Wisconsin also invited me to a game day visit and I'm set to visit Wisconsin this coming weekend when they play Washington State. Minnesota has also been showing more interest and I'm also planning to visit Minnesota on October 1st when they play Purdue. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Toledo, Kent State, Akron, Miami of Ohio and a few other schools as well. Most of the coaches just want to get to know me and they want me to keep sending them my video and I've been posting highlights now each week."

Johnson, who also runs track for Kaneland discussed how his overall game has improved from a season ago.

"I just feel like I'm a much more confident player this year compared to last season. I'm a much more polished receiver and I'm much better with yards after the coach this season. I just have another year of experience under my belt now and that's been the biggest difference."

What part of his game would Johnson tell college coaches are his best strengths?

"My yards after the catch along with my overall blocking. I'm very involved in the run game along with the passing game and I take pride in my downfield blocking ability. I'm also just able to get more yards after the catch now and taking on that initial contact and running harder."