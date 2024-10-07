WR Kaleb Brown Announces Redshirt Season, Will Transfer

"I have decided to utilize my redshirt year and will not be playing in any additional games this season. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program."

IOWA CITY — In an already tumultuous Hawkeye career, wide receiver Kaleb Brown announced via social media on Monday morning that he will redshirt this season. Brown, a lauded transfer from Ohio State , posted the following statement:

October 7 is Brown's 21st birthday, incidentally.

Brown, a junior, was Iowa's second-leading receiver with 22 receptions last year, his first as a Hawkeye. An arrest for OWI in June set off Brown's season with a one-game suspension, though, and his struggles adjusting to the timing of new offensive coordinator Tim Lester's offense have led to only 19 snaps played and one catch for the receiver.

He missed last Saturday's Ohio State game with what head coach Kirk Ferentz called a "soft tissue injury," spoiling an opportunity to play on familiar turf. No further details on Brown's injury have been announced by the program as yet.

UPDATED (3:45 PM CT, 10-7-24): On Monday afternoon, the University of Iowa athletic department confirmed that Brown would be entering the transfer portal and provided a comment from Kirk Ferentz. “We thank [Leshon Williams and Kaleb Brown] for their contributions to the program and wish them the best as they move forward,” Ferentz said.





This breaking news article will be updated as more information is made available.