WR Kaleb Brown Arrested For OWI Sunday
IOWA CITY — Junior Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of OWI, as first reported by KCJJ.
According to police records, Brown was seen trying to drive a significantly damaged vehicle on the 400 block of S Van Buren Street in Iowa City, where his residence is listed. Brown's Dodge Durango had "heavy front end damage, to include a front wheel that was completely turned sideways." Brown then drove the car onto a nearby lawn and began spinning his tires, according to the report.
The police report states Brown exhibited signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and poor balance, then refused field tests at the scene and was taken into custody.
Brown, who is only 20 years old, was also charged with possession of a fictitious ID, which was found on him during the arrest.
Brown caught 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in 2023, his first season at Iowa after transferring from Ohio State. He also rushed nine times for 54 yards.
Brown was arrested for OWI first offense, which has usually carried a suspension of a game or two under head coach Kirk Ferentz.
"University of Iowa football student-athlete Kaleb Brown was cited for Operating While Under the Influence in Iowa City early Sunday morning," per a statement by the UI athletic department. "Brown is subject to established university protocol regarding the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations set for members of the football program."
A Kaleb Brown with the same birthdate and middle initial is listed in the Iowa Courts system with two speeding tickets and a dismissed charge of reckless driving within the last 12 months.
In July 2023, Brown pled guilty to speeding 16-20 mph over the limit in a sub-55 zone in the city of Coralville; his original citation was for more than 20 mph over the limit.
In November 2023, Brown was charged with reckless driving in Iowa City; that charge was dismissed in late January 2024.
In March 2024, Brown pled guilty to speeding; the cited speed was amended to 79 in a 55. Online court records do not indicate what the original cited speed was.
More will be added to this article as information becomes available.