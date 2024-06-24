IOWA CITY — Junior Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of OWI, as first reported by KCJJ.

According to police records, Brown was seen trying to drive a significantly damaged vehicle on the 400 block of S Van Buren Street in Iowa City, where his residence is listed. Brown's Dodge Durango had "heavy front end damage, to include a front wheel that was completely turned sideways." Brown then drove the car onto a nearby lawn and began spinning his tires, according to the report.

The police report states Brown exhibited signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and poor balance, then refused field tests at the scene and was taken into custody.

Brown, who is only 20 years old, was also charged with possession of a fictitious ID, which was found on him during the arrest.

Brown caught 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in 2023, his first season at Iowa after transferring from Ohio State. He also rushed nine times for 54 yards.