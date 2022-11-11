Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley senior two star ranked athlete recruit Grant Larkin (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) has indeed found a new school to call home this late fall. Larkin, an All Conference wide receiver has given Northern Iowa his verbal commitment and discusses his college decision here. .

"It pretty much came down to either Northern Iowa or Montana State for me," Larkin said. "I've been recruited the hardest by Northern Iowa and they have been with me even after I committed to North Dakota State. Coach (Joe) Ganz from Northern Iowa has been with me all along and he believes in me along with the rest of the Northern Iowa coaches so I committed to them."

Larkin pointed towards some key factors which led to his committing today to Northern Iowa.

"I mean Northern Iowa and Coach (Joe) Ganz found me. They first saw me at North Central College camp, then saw me again at NIU camp and then I camped with Northern Iowa. I've also been to Northern Iowa 3-4 different times now and I just feel very comfortable with everything that they have to offer. After I committed to NDSU the coaches at Northern Iowa respected my decision but also let me know they would be still actively following me and staying in touch. Northern Iowa stayed with me all along and made me feel wanted and needed. They have one of the top passing offenses in FCS football and it's just a great opportunity for me at Northern Iowa. I'm set to graduate high school in December and I'll attend schools at Northern Iowa in the spring and also be able to take part in spring football. I'm excited to just get a chance to compete for playing time right away at UNI and excited about my decision."

Larkin also considered several offers before locking up his decision with the UNI Panthers.

"Again I was in contact quite a bit with Montana State along with other schools like North Dakota. Illinois State and also New Hampshire. Both North Dakota and New Hampshire wanted me to make an official visit but in the end I knew I was ready to commit to Northern Iowa."

Larkin is thrilled to be given an opportunity to continue to play wide receiver at Northern Iowa.

"Playing receiver was a big part of my decision. Some schools liked me as more of a safety, but I've been playing receiver forever and I just feel the most comfortable at receiver. Northern Iowa and Coach Ganz believe in me as a receiver and I'm excited to show what I can do at the position at Northern Iowa."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Larkin?

"Just the whole committing to NDSU then having to decommit was a lot to deal with at that time. Also the hardest part of the process is that you build up these great relationships with other coaches, then you have to tell them no. That was really hard to do and harder to do than I thought it would be to be honest."

Grant Larkin is verbally committed to Northern Iowa.