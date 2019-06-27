Naperville (Ill) Neuqua Valley senior wide receiver recruit Sean Larkin (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) decided to give Southern Illinois University his verbal commitment on Wednesday night. Larkin discusses his college decision here.

"I knew I was ready to make my decision and I called up SIU head coach Nick Hill and gave him my verbal commitment," Larkin said. "I've been down to SIU twice and both times I had great visits and SIU just feels like home."

Larkin, who was also drawing steady recruiting attention this summer from NIU, Western Michigan, Butler and Valparaiso discussed why he decided to commit to the in-state SIU Salukis.

"I just felt the most ay home at SIU and the coaches at SIU have always shown me a lot of love. SIU made me a priority recruit and they have a plan for me. SIU also offers a great opportunity on and off the field. SIU has great facilities and they just put new field turf in along with renovating a lot of it's facilities and stadium. I'm planning to major in Business and SIU offers a strong business program. I was also impressed with the focus on academics at SIU. SIU offers a lot of academic support for it's athletes. SIU also has a younger coaching staff including (SIU head coach) Nick Hill and I get along great with all of them including my recruiting coach Jason Petrino. Overall SIU just feels like the best place for me and I'm excited to make my decision and commit to SIU."

Larkin also looked at several of his offers and options before deciding on the SIU Salukis.

"I had offers from Butler and Valparaiso along with some looks and attention from NIU and Western Michigan. Some other schools wanted me to come camp with them in July but I'm done with the college camps. I'm kind of glad that I don't have to deal with recruiting and camps the rest of the summer."

Larkin is now ready to put his entire focus now on his upcoming senior season.

"Our team is looking good this summer. We have a lot of kids back with experience this summer and everyone is excited to get the season started."

