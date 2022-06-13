WR Lester finds a home in WMU

Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood senior three star ranked wide receiver recruit Logan Lester (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) made a recent unofficial visit to Western Michigan University and ended up giving the Broncos his verbal commitment. Lester discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"Western Michigan just felt like the right spot for me," Lester said. "Western Michigan has been recruiting me for a long time now and I can can definitely see myself playing for them so I committed."

Lester, who was offered and recruited by the WMU staff as a wide receiver pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment to the WMU Broncos.

"The coaches have been recruiting me for a long time and and they are just very welcoming and always made feel wanted and in demand. They have always had a plan for me once I got to Western Michigan. They recruited me as a wide receiver and I feel most comfortable playing receiver, and it's a spot where I feel the most comfortable and natural. The unofficial visit I made a few weeks ago to WMU was big. I was able to get to meet the coaches and get to know them better. I was also able to see the campus, the facilities and everything that WMU has to offer. WMU has everything you need to prosper and succeed and that goes for football and in the classroom as well. Western Michigan also has a strong history of developing wide receivers for the next level and that was another factor in my decision."

So which school did Lester look at before committing to Western Michigan?

"I looked pretty hard at schools like Miami of Ohio, Kansas, Nebraska and also Illinois. I made visits to all four schools and I had offers from all of them except Illinois. I was able to see all of those schools and they all have some great things to offer, but the overall feeling I get at WMU makes it just feels like home to me."

Lester is also thrilled to have his recruiting process behind him this summer.

"I'm definitely happy it's over. The recruiting process can be stressful at times and once I made my decision I felt a weight off my shoulders."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Lester?

"I would say just trying to find out where you really stand with schools and coaches. Some schools will tell you they are really interested but then an offer just never really came. Just waiting on schools to make a decision was hard and some school just never really gave me a solid answer on whether they really planned to recruit me or not."

Lester can also focus now on his upcoming senior season.

"We start our team camp this week and this is going to be a big year for us. We have just one goal and that is to win a state football title."

Logan Lester is now the Western Michigan University Broncos fourth State of Illinois verbal commitment in the Class of 2023. Lester joins Crete-Monee WR Joshua Franklin, Kenwood DB Kiwaun Davis and Loyola Academy TE Jack Parker.

