Naperville (Ill.) North (1-3) senior wide receiver/defensive back prospect Matt Maschmeier (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) is off to a very strong start this season and his play was a key in the Huskies upset win last Friday over Waubonsie Valley. Maschmeier checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"It was definitely a big win last Friday over Waubonsie," Maschmeier said. "We needed that win and now we have some confidence and some momentum going into out big game this week against (Naperville) Central."

Maschmeier recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with different schools but still no offers yet. I've been talking with the coaches from Air Force, NIU, Western Michigan along with Indiana. Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati had been interested earlier and I also just started to draw some interest from Youngstown State."

Maschmeier's strong senior season has also drawn more recent recruiting attention.

"Ball State, Western Michigan and Air Force coaches all contacted my head coach (Sean Drendel) after our game on Friday. Most of the college coaches want to see more video from this season and they also want me to stay in touch.".

Maschmeier is hoping more schools will begin to look harder at his game the remainder of the 2019 season.

"It's been frustrating with recruiting. I camped at two days at North Central College and I also did some other camps and a lot of the college coaches seemed to really like my camp and my game. I ran well this summer (4.53 40 yard dash) and I'm just focused on what I can control and that's how I play. I'm also just focused on helping us win games the rest of the season and hopefully more recruiting attention and offers will come."

