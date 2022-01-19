WR Middleton is a name to watch

Mascoutah (Ill.) junior wide receiver/defensive back prospect Allen Middleton (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) is a speedy, multi-sport athlete who has started to see his recruiting process pick up this winter. Middleton checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, off season plans and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"This winter I've been staying busy between track practice along with playing some 7on7," Middleton said. "I'm playing 7on7 with ESA Flight Academy and are getting ready for our fist tournament in Miami this weekend."

Middleton, who was named as an all area, all conference and an All State All Academic team (3.73 GPA) performer from the 2021 fall IHSA football season recapped his latest recruiting news this winter.

"Both Toledo and also Illinois have been pretty interested in me and I've been staying in touch with those two schools along with Murray State, Missouri, SIU along with Bowling Green. I was invited to attend junior day events and I'm planning to visit Toledo on January 28th and then Murray State on February 24th. I don't really have one dream school. My grandma went to Clemson so we always watched Clemson growing up. As a kid I always liked LSU and also Oregon."

Middleton, who posted 1,130 all purpose yards and `13 touchdowns in 2021 also was asked to recap his junior year season.

"I was a two way player last season and I felt I tried hard to be a good teammate for my team and did everything I could do to help us win games.I felt I was abler to make a difference last season for my team and I was able to make an impact on the game for my team. I'm working this winter on improving my overall speed and footwork."

So what would Middleton bring to the table for any potential college interested in him this winter?

"I'm a hard worker and I'm one of those guys who is always working when no one is watching. I'm always staying focused on the task and I'm also working hard on making sure my teammates also have success. I love to help everyone on my team get better."



