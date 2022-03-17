WR Middleton recaps Missouri visit

Mascoutah (Ill.) junior wide receiver/defensive back prospect Allen Middleton (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) has remained busy this late winter. Middleton has just wrapped up his winter 7on7 season along with keeping tabs on his football recruiting process. Middleton checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news update.

"We just wrapped up our 7on7 season and we (ESA Flight) won the Pylon 7on7 tournament in Atlanta last weekend," Middleton said. "We start track season next week and a lot of kids on my 7on7 team also run track so we just play 7on7 up until track starts."

Middleton recapped his latest football recruiting news. .

"I added my latest offer from Lindenwood. They just announced that they are making the move from D2 to FCS and I know a lot about the school and the football program. I also have quite a few college spring visits coming up. I just made a recent visit to Missouri and I really enjoyed that visit."

Middleton filled us in on his Missouri visit impressions.

"I had a great visit to Missouri and they just showed me great hospitality. Missouri just has a lot to offer and this was the first visit I've made as a recruit. The wide receiver room is loaded with talented guys and what stood out to me was the overall intensity at practice. I was also able to sit in on a positional meeting and the overall focus and details to attention was impressive. Missouri is just a fun team to watch. The Missouri coaches said they want to see me at a camp this summer and they also asked me to stay in touch with them this spring."

Middleton also filled us in on his upcoming spring practice visit plans.

"I'm going to visit North Alabama this weekend. The following weekend I'm going to visit NIU. On April 9th I'm going to Tennessee State, on April 16th I'll be at SIU then on April 30th I'll visit Lindenwood."

Look for Middleton to continue to work on his game while also running track for Mascoutah this spring.

"I'll be running track and I'll be running the 100 and 200 meters along with doing the long jump and triple jump. I'll also keep working on my receiver skills this spring. I was able to work quite a bit on my route running and being able to read zone coverages better from 7on7. I'm also playing defense this season so I was also able to work on my defensive back skills."

Allen Middleton has scholarship offers from Tennessee State and Lindenwood.