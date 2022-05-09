WR Miles is a name to watch

Lansing (Ill.) TF South sophomore wide receiver prospect Charles Miles (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) has been impressive this off-season at various camps and showcase events. Miles, who is already a multi-year varsity starter and impact performer for TF South and head coach Bon Padjen. checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news in this update. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"This spring I've been staying busy with track season along with training for football," Miles said. "I'm running the 100 meters, the relays (4x100/4x200) and it's been keeping me pretty busy."

Miles, who is also a strong student in the class room and named as an all conference performer last season filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I know that we have seen some of the college coaches in school this spring. I'm not allowed to talk with any of the coaches when they are in school since I'm just a sophomore, but I know that we've seen the coaches from Northwestern, Illinois, Miami of Ohio along with Toledo and NIU in our school. I've been getting a lot of college camp invites from those coaches and they all want to see me in camps this summer."

Does Miles have any upcoming college camp plans?

"I'm looking at camping this summer at Northwestern, Illinois along with some of the mega camps like North Central College and maybe Lindenwood. I'm also looking at both NIU and Missouri as well for camps this summer."

Miles also filled us in on what he's been working on to improve his game this spring.

"I've been working on improving my hands and my overall speed along with running better routes. I've been also working this off season at defensive back and trying to just improve my press man coverage skills. Working at defensive back will give college more to see and evaluate, plus it just makes me a better wide receiver. I've also been working with and playing 7on7 with Boom this off season."

Does Miles have a dream school?

"I would say my dream school would be any of the SEC schools like Alabama or LSU. They are just the top programs in the SEC and that's one of the best conferences in college football."



