WR Milivojevic locks in with SIU

Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis senior wide receiver recruit Dario Milivojevic (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) has been a highly productive player for St. Francis and his game has caught the attention of several colleges this summer. Milivojevic over the weekend decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave in-state Southern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Milivojevic takes a few minutes and talks about his college decision here.

"I really started looking hard at everything this summer and I've decided to give SIU my commitment," Milivojevic said. "I made a visit to SIU a few weeks ago and the visit along with everything that SIU has to offer was a great fit for me so I committed."

Milivojevic, who is a multi-year all conference and all area performer pointed towards some of the key factors which led to his college decision and commitment to SIU.

"SIU has some great coaches along with a lot of great people inside the football program. I get along really well with SIU receivers coach Zach Grant along with my recruiting coach Dan Clark and also head coach Nick Hill. The facilities at SIU are really nice and everything seems to be pretty new. I was on campus when the freshmen reported to camp, so I was able to see how SIU does things and how they welcomed in the new players. I had a chance to talk with a lot of those kids along with some of the players on the team on the visit. SIU has a great family vibe in the football program and they also feel I'll be a great fit in it's offense. The SIU offense runs a lot of the same formations and looks as we do at St. Francis and both offenses look to spread the field."

So which other schools did Milivojevic consider before pledging to SIU?

"I was in pretty regular contact with the coaches from Western Kentucky along with Sacramento State and Butler. I was also hearing from several bigger level schools but all of those schools wanted to see me in a camp this summer. I camped at North Central College and that is where the SIU coaches saw me this summer. I tweaked something at the North Central Camp so I was limited in getting out to camp at other schools. In the end everything at SIU was a good fit for me and I feel great about my decision."

Milivojevic is also thrilled to put his college decision behind him.

"I'm very happy and excited about my decision and I can just go out and focus on my senior season. It's just a big relief off my shoulders and it's a good feeling to be done."

