News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-17 07:29:07 -0500') }} football Edit

WR Moorehead adds a new offer

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice junior wide receiver recruit Dwayne Moorehead (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) was able to recently add his first offer from Indiana State. Moorehead also made a Junior Day visit ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}