Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice junior wide receiver prospect Dwayne Moorehead (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is one of several impressive underclassmen Crusaders I saw live during the 2019 season. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2021 here.

"This winter I've been focused on just working out with my trainers at Next Level," Moorehead said. "I'm also going to play 7on7 for Boom Midwest and that gets going in a few weeks."

Moorehead also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I had a really cool video from the Boom 7on7 tryout with me catching a one handed pass over another kid and that video really blew things up with my recruiting. Before that video I was in touch with the coaches from both Cincinnati and Boston College. After that video I've been in touch with the coaches from Wisconsin, Minnesota, West Virginia, Iowa plus NIU, Miami (Florida) and Michigan. Iowa invited me to a junior day and more and more schools are starting to reach out."

So what part of Moorehead's game does he want to improve upon this winter?

"I want to really improve my blocking. We run the football a lot and I feel that I can be a much better blocker for my team. I also want to work on my route running. Last year I was efficient as a route runner but I know I can do so much better for next year."

Moorehead also reflected back on his 2019 season.

"Overall I thought it was a good year for the team and we went a lot further than a lot of people thought expected us to do. I would say what I learned from this past season was to have a great work ethic and really put in the hard work. One of our senior receivers Kevin Phelan just had a great work ethic last season and he taught me a lot. I thanked him after the end of the year because he showed me so many things I need to do everyday to just get better. I also feel we need to work on our overall team bonding for next season. At the end of the season last year the team came together and bonded but we really need to do more earlier as a team."

So what was Moorehead's best overall game in 2019?

"I would say that the Marist game was my best game last season. I didn't start and it was tough to sit out the game early but I stayed positive. I ended up finally getting in the game in the third quarter and I ended up making some big catches. It just felt great."

Does Moorehead have a dream school?

"I've always been a big fan of Ohio State. They just know how to win and they always seem to be in the hunt for a national title."

