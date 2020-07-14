EdgyTim - WR Moorehead is ready to go

WR Moorehead is ready to go
Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice senior wide receiver recruit Dwayne Moorehead (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is holding five scholarship offers and more recruiting interest from college coaches so far this sum...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news