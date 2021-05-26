WR Pardridge adds his first offer

Aurora (Ill.) Marmion Academy junior wide receiver recruit Dane Pardridge (6-foot-0, 170 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer when (D2) Minnesota State extended Pardridge a scholarship offer. Pardridge checks in and breaks down his latest offer, summer camp plans and more in this latest recruiting news update. .

"It feels great to add my first offer from Minnesota State," Pardridge said. "I had been texting a bit with one of the coaches at Minnesota State, then I was asked to call and that's when they offered me a scholarship."

Pardridge, who is also running track this spring for Marmion Academy filled us in on his latest recruiting news and upcoming summer camp plans.

"I'm planning to camp this summer at one of the North Central College camps. The coach from Harvard are planning to see me at the NCC camp. I'm also set to camp at NIU, and Central Michigan. I've been in contact with the coaches from Indiana State plus South Dakota State. SIU also has been in touch. I'm planning to camp this summer at the Lindenwood Mage Camp, the University of Indianapolis Mega Camp and I'm also going to the Lake Forest College camp."

Pardridge also was asked to revisit his spring IHSA football season and break down his overall performance.

"It was a crazy season (1-3) in a lot of ways. We only ended up playing 3 games in the spring season because of COVID pauses. At one point it was hard to even know if we would be playing from day to day. We stayed strong as a team and we did the most with what we had this season. Overall I felt I did good with the deep ball and I was pretty productive this season. I also felt good about how I played on special teams. I'm going to work on improving and cleaning up my routes along with just improving my hands."

