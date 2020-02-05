Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior wide receiver recruit Jaali Parker (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) has been able to add his first two scholarship offers this winter from Central Michigan and Buffalo. Parker checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I've been able to add my first two offers," Parker said. "Central Michigan offered me along with Buffalo last week. I was surprised when I got both offers and they both made in school visits a few weeks ago."

Parker discusses his thought on adding his first two scholarship offers.

"It was a surprise to get both offers. I know that the coaches from both schools made in school visits and we always get a lot of coaches in for our morning workouts. ."

Kordas also filled us in on his growing list of recruiting suitors this winter.

"Besides Bowling Green and Illinois State, the coaches from NIU have been in school along with Wisconsin, Kansas State, Iowa, Northwestern and also Illinois. We've seen a lot of different coaches in school over the last few weeks. I was worried about my recruiting because I hadn't heard a lot from schools so far, but that's all changed and I'm very happy. It's an unbelievable feeling to have my first two offers. The coaches from both Central Michigan and Buffalo want me to come and visit them soon."

Parker, who will run track for the Caravan this spring along with playing 7on7 for Boom Midwest discuss what he's working on to improve his game this winter.

"I'm definitely working on just getting bigger and adding more good weight and strength. I'm also working on just running better overall routes and just be more precise in my routes."

Parker admits that while it still feel great to be a state champion, he's moved on awhile ago and is focused in on 2020.

"It still feels great to be a state champion and I can't wait for our state rings to come in. We've all been working hard this winter and focused on getting back to the state title game again next season."

Jaali Parker has scholarship offers from Central Michigan and Buffalo.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today