Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy three star ranked senior wide receiver recruit Jaleel Payne (6-foot-0, 170 pounds) has been focused on his team as Payne and the Kenwood Academy Broncos are getting ready for the upcoming 2019 IHSA football season. Payne has also been keeping tabs on his latest recruiting news and fills us in on his latest recruiting news here.

"These days it's all about my team and getting ready for my senior season," Payne said. "We are looking really good this summer and we are starting to come together. We have quarterbacks who can get us the football and our receivers group can just go get the football."

Payne has also been keeping an eye on his recruiting news.

"I have offers still from Air Force, Kansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss plus Georgetown. I camped this summer at North Central College and also Lindenwood. I've stayed in contact with the schools who have offered me. After the camps I've been just focused on my team and my season."

So what's next for Payne and his recruiting process?

"Right now I'm not in any hurry to make a decision for now, but I'm also looking harder at the schools who have offered me these days. A lot of college coaches all want to see my early senior video. A lot of Power 5 schools have reached out and it's a long list of schools to be honest."

Does Payne set any sort of personal goals heading into a season?

"My personal goal is to just be better this year than last year. I want to just help us win games and play hard and get better each game."

