Aurora (IL) Waubonsie Valley junior wide receiver prospect Myles Pettaway (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) has been impressive this winter at various camps and showcase events. Pettaway checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I'm still looking for my first offer but my recruiting has been going pretty well," Pettaway said. "I've been able to get out to visit several schools this winter and I've also been in contact with a lot of coaches."

Pettaway fills us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with the coaches at Iowa, Michigan State, Ball State, Toledo and also Western Michigan. I visited Iowa a few weeks ago and I've been to Michigan State twice now for visits. I'm visiting Toledo this Friday and I was at Ball State on Tuesday."

Pettaway filled us in on his Tuesday visit to Ball State.

"It was my first visit to Ball State and it was a pretty cool place. I honestly didn't know what to expect and the campus and the facilities are really nice. I was able to get on the field for the spring practice and I also was able to meet the coaches at Ball State. The coaches said they are interested in me and that they will be in school this spring to watch me workout."

So what has Pettaway been working on to improve his game this off season?

"I've been working hard to improve my overall speed and my 40 yard dash time and that's been my biggest focus this off season. I feel that I'm a good blocker and that I run good routes and I also have strong hands. I want to keep working to just become a better all around receiver."

Pettaway for now is also focused in on his academics.

"My grades are good and I'm always working hard to become a better student. I'm taking the SAT in April so that's also been a big focus for me along with keeping my grades up."