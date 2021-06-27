WR Pickett pledges to Ball State

Chicago (Ill.) Brooks senior wide receiver recruit Cameron Pickett (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) made a recent official visit to Ball State and on Saturday night decided to give the Cardinals his verbal commitment. Pickett discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting news update.

"The coaches at Ball State are just really excited about me." Pickett said. "I made an official visit to Ball State and they just made me feel like I was home and a part of the family already. Ball State is the place to be for me so I committed."

Pickett filled us in on his decision making process and why he decided to pledge to Ball State.

"I was just really impressed with all of the Ball State coaches and they just have a great offensive minds and they are going to put me in the best possible position to succeed. On my official visit I was able to also get to know some of the Ball State players and right away you could sense that it's a strong family bond and feel between the team. The players are just great guys and I felt like I can fit in well with them. Ball State is recruiting me as a wide receiver recruit and everything on my visit was just great. I really liked the campus at Ball State. It's not too spread out and it's easy to get from class to class. Ball State is also doing a ton of renovations and they are really investing in the school and the athletic programs at Ball State. My Mom and Dad also made the official visit with me and they are also on board with Ball State."

Pickett, who was starting to see his recruiting stock take off this summer felt that Ball State was the right offer and the right place for him.

"I was starting to pick up some new offers and more and more coaches started to reach out to me. I looked a little bit at some other schools but Ball State early on always stood out to me. They caught my eye when they offered, the football program won the MAC and it's exciting to see where the Ball State football program is right now. They seem to be constantly improving and I want to be a part of getting the football program to a new level of success."

Pickett is also thrilled to have his college decision completed.

"I'm just glad to have it over and done with for sure. I can just enjoy the summer and focus on my team and my senior season."

Cameron Pickett is verbally committed to Ball State.