Lake Zurich (Ill.) junior wide receiver prospect James Piggott (6-foot-3 200 pounds) was one of several Land of Lincoln Class of 2020 names to check out the University of Iowa this past weekend for a Junior Day event. Piggott recaps his impressions from Iowa City and much kore in this latest recruiting update.

"I went to Iowa and had a great visit and experience," Piggott said. "My Mom and I went out to Iowa City on Friday and stayed overnight so I was able to see more of Iowa City and took our time looking at the campus. We had a chance to just get a better feel for Iowa and it was a great experience."

Piggott recapped his Junior Day impressions from Iowa..

"Iowa overall was just really nice and I loved the place. I was really impressed with the coaches at Iowa along with just all of the tradition at Iowa and around Iowa football. Iowa also just has a lot of stability with it's coaching staff which these days is impressive. I was able to see the weight room and the locker room and everything was just first class. I was also able to sit in on a positional meeting with wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland which was great. I was able to talk with a few different Iowa coaches and they want me to come back again for another visit soon."

Piggott has also drawn additional recruiting looks this winter.

"Besides Iowa I've also been in contact with the coaches from Western Michigan, Ball State, Toledo, Ohio and Northwestern. I'm looking to check out a spring practice at Northwestern and I also want to get out to visit Western Michigan sometime soon. I play baseball in the spring for my school so it all depends on my schedule when I can make any more visits."

So what has Piggott been working on this winter to improve his overall game?

"I've been really focused on improving my overall speed and also running a better 40 yard dash time. I'm also working on just improving my overall route running."